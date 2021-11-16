Father tries to prank son by dressing up as Venom; watch hilarious video here

The son screams and jumps out of fear when he sees his father in the costume

A video of a father, pulling a prank to scare his son, has gone viral on the Internet. The video was shared on Instagram, by the official account of YouTube.

The clip shows the dad unboxing a mask of the fictional character Venom. The box does not just contain a Venom mask with huge white teeth but also has the elongated tongue of the alien creature.

The father assembles all the items of the costume, wears the mask on his head and wraps himself in a black robe in order to camouflage himself. He then goes at the end of the stairs in his house, wearing the venom mask and waiting for his son to come.

The son can be seen coming from his room, holding a cloth in his hand. While the son is casually walking down the stairs, he catches a glimpse of his father in the Venom costume. The son screams and jumps out of fear when he sees his father in the costume.

The video has left internet users laughing out loud for its humor content.

This Instagram clip was originally shared by the handle @EvanTubeHD on Instagram. EvanTubeHD is also a YouTube page dedicated to funny content and has more than 7 million followers on YouTube.

The video which is shared on Instagram by YouTube’s official Instagram page is captioned, ‘@evantubehd’s got some scary pranks, how would you react?’

Users have posted some hilarious comments below the clip, with some users saying that the video was cool and they would have screamed too if the prank was pulled at them.

Other users also posted heart and laugh emoticons, giving their reactions to the video. The hilarious clip has garnered more than 21,000 likes within 12 hours of being posted on the official Instagram page of YouTube.

