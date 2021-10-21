FATF places Turkey under surveillance for inaction on money laundering, terror financing
'Serious issues remain' in Turkey's controls over financial operations, FATF head Marcus Pleyer said as the body placed Turkey on its grey list of countries
Paris: The global money laundering watchdog FATF placed Turkey under surveillance Thursday for shortcomings in combatting money laundering and terrorism financing.
"Serious issues remain" in Turkey's controls over financial operations, FATF head Marcus Pleyer said as the body placed Turkey on its grey list of countries under increased monitoring due to strategic deficiencies in their regimes to combat money laundering and terrorist financing.
also read
Meet 24-year-old Rumeysa Gelgi from Turkey, the world's tallest woman
Gelgi’s extraordinary height is caused due to the Weaver Syndrome, a medical condition that accelerates growth and causes abnormalities such as skeletal maturation.
Pakistan may remain on 'grey list' till FATF's next session in April 2022, says French media report
The FATF is an inter-governmental body established in 1989 to combat money laundering, terrorist financing and other related threats to the integrity of the international financial system
Pakistan to remain on 'Grey List' of global terror financing watchdog FATF
On the action plan of Pakistan, Paris-based FATF requires it to demonstrate terror financing investigation and prosecution of leaders and commanders of UN-designated terrorist groups and their associates, FATF president Marcus Pleyer said