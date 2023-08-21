Fatal outbreak of flesh-eating bacteria strikes US East Coast: Urgent health warnings issued

A rare and deadly flesh-eating bacteria, identified as vibrio vulnificus, has claimed the lives of eight individuals along the US east coast, triggering heightened alerts from health authorities. With five fatalities reported in Florida and three in locations including Long Island, New York, and Connecticut, authorities are urging caution while swimming in the ocean and consuming shellfish.

The vibrio vulnificus bacteria has raised concerns among health officials, particularly for those with open wounds, as direct contact with seawater could lead to infection. Two victims from Connecticut were believed to have contracted the bacteria while swimming in Long Island Sound, a tidal estuary of the Atlantic Ocean. Another individual fell ill after consuming raw oysters at an out-of-state establishment, sparking investigations into the source of contamination.

Kathy Hochul, New York’s governor, stressed the seriousness of the situation, remarking, “While rare, the vibrio bacteria has unfortunately made it to this region and can be extraordinarily dangerous.” She urged residents to remain vigilant, safeguarding themselves and their loved ones from potential risks.

Florida has witnessed the highest death toll, with five fatalities occurring in the Tampa Bay area. The state has recorded 26 cases of vibrio vulnificus infections since the start of the year, a figure that follows a pattern of increasing infections in recent years. In 2022, Florida reported 74 cases and 17 deaths linked to this bacteria, which experts partially attributed to elevated bacteria levels following Hurricane Ian’s aftermath.

While Vibrio vulnificus infections are relatively rare, they can be severe, causing gastrointestinal symptoms such as fever, chills, and vomiting. The bacteria is also associated with necrotizing fasciitis, a rapidly progressing bacterial infection that can result in limb amputations and fatalities, particularly among individuals with compromised immune systems.

The rise in infections over the past few decades, including a dramatic eightfold increase between 1998 and 2018 in the US, has been connected to the effects of climate change. The warming coastal waters where the bacteria resides have led to a northward spread, extending infections to new regions.

William Schaffner, a professor at Vanderbilt University School of Medicine, emphasized the importance of preventive measures, especially for those at higher risk. “If you’re immunocompromised and have a new injury that hasn’t healed, stay out of the water,” he cautioned, adding that individuals should prioritize safety and heed precautions to mitigate the risk of infection.