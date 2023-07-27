Fashion Faux Pas: Philippine actress accused of 'grave robbery' for wearing ancestral gold jewellery

A Philippine actress named Beauty Gonzalez has been criticised for “crassly” flaunting jewellery made of centuries-old excavated gold at a recent fundraiser gala held in Manila.

At the event, which was attended by a number of celebrities and politicians, Gonzalez wore a nude-colored corseted gown and accessorised her look with a gold necklace and matching earrings that were reportedly from the ancient cities of Butuan and Surigao.

The actress, however, clarified that the jewellery set that was previously displayed at the National and Ayala museums had been reworked by a local jeweller for the purpose.

The Philippine star declined to comment on the price of the pieces. “The only thing I can say is you can see those things in museums,” Gonzalez told Philippine Entertainment Portal.

‘Grave robbery’

Gonzalez had to face a lot of ire for her fashion faux pas with many accusing her of “grave robbery.”

A veteran art critic, Marian Pastor Roces, wrote on Facebook, “Because if these were legally excavated, the pieces would belong to the National Museum or the Bangko Sentral (Philippine central bank).”

“This fashion victim is wearing mouth and eye covers: around 10 of them. Which is to say that the necklace was fashioned from excavations of many individuals,” she added.

Questing Gonzalez’s fashion choices, Roces said, “How on earth is this an homage, exhibiting impunity and crassness? Ignorance can’t possibly be fashionable.”

Apart from art critics, many social media users slammed the actress for being ignorant.

One Instagram user wrote, “Disgusting. Excavating gold from our ancestors and turning them into jewellery instead of preserving its cultural value.”

“You know where they are from and that doesn’t bother you? You’re even proud of it? This is not something you should flex,” wrote another user.

Some even questioned how the jewellery set landed in the hands of her jeweller. They accused authorities of being negligent in supervising historical items.