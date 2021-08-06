Family jumps out of car as it rolls down a cliff in China's Duku Highway, video goes viral

The passenger trapped inside the car luckily managed to survive the fall but suffered a severe hip injury, according to the Hejing County Emergency Management Bureau

A terrifying incident took place in China's Xinjiang's Duku Highway where a family was seen jumping out of their car as it rolled off the edge of a cliff.

The incident was captured in a video after the car rolled towards the edge of the cliff leaving one passenger inside, who suffered severe injuries.

According to Daily Mail, the family had stopped at Duku Highway to enjoy some scenic views when the vehicle slowly began to roll down the cliff. Also, the place where the car was parked is a popular tourist spot that overlooks a valley.

As seen in the video, a man stepped out of the car to drink water after which the car began to move forward. Looking at that, the panicked man shouted and alerted his family to jump out of the vehicle.

On being alerted, two members of the family managed to jump out of the vehicle (a young boy got out of the back seat, while an older woman also managed to escape). Sadly, another woman, who was sitting in the front seat was unable to unbutton her seat belt in time.

The family then watched in horror as she plunged off the cliff inside the vehicle.

Watch the video here:

According to the Hejing County Emergency Management Bureau, the passenger trapped inside the car luckily managed to survive the fall. But suffered a severe hip injury.

So far, it is unknown whether there was a fault with the car's handbrake or some other reason that led the car moving in the first place.