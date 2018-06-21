Families to be held together under Trump immigration order: official

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Immigrant families who illegally cross the U.S. southern border will be detained together under an executive order President Donald Trump will sign on Wednesday, an administration official said.

The order will also give these families precedence when it comes to immigration proceedings, but it will not end the administration's so-called zero tolerance policy on illegal immigration, the official said.

(Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Tim Ahmann; Editing by James Dalgleish)

