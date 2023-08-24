Fall from grace: Israeli headmistress jailed for 15 years for sexual assault in Australian Jewish school

Malka Leifer, a former headmistress from Israel, has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for sexually assaulting two students at an ultra-Orthodox Jewish school in Australia.

The assaults on sisters Dassi Erlich and Elly Sapper occurred between 2003 and 2007, as determined by a jury in April.

The 56-year-old was found not guilty of abusing a third sister, Nicole Meyer. This sentencing marks the conclusion of a 15-year effort to bring justice to the mother of eight.

Leifer had denied more than two dozen charges and had spent years resisting extradition from Israel. However, in 2021, an Israeli judge ruled that she had falsely claimed mental illness to avoid facing trial and ordered her extradition to Melbourne.

Throughout a lengthy trial, the jury heard evidence detailing Leifer’s abuse of the sisters in locked classrooms, during school trips, and at the head teacher’s residence. Judge Mark Gamble, outlining the 18 charges, referred to her actions as “insidious”.

Leifer held a respected position at the Adass Israel School, almost revered like a rabbi, the judge noted. The sisters, emotionally and physically mistreated at home by their mother, lacked love and protection. Additionally, they were uninformed about matters of sexuality.

Judge Gamble emphasized the vulnerability of the victims and condemned Leifer’s calculated exploitation for her own sexual satisfaction. He addressed impactful victim statements from Ms. Sapper and Ms. Erlich, highlighting their innocence in Leifer’s actions.

“It is she and she alone who should feel guilty and ashamed for what occurred,” Judge Gamble stated.

Taking into account her time already served in prison, Leifer could be eligible for parole in June 2029. Speaking alongside her sisters outside the court, Ms. Erlich expressed that the verdict marked the end of a distressing chapter.

“We stand here today because we persevered,” she affirmed.

“And although survivors should not bear the burden of fighting for justice, this struggle was never solely ours.

“To all other survivors enduring this nightmare: you are never isolated; we stand united with you.”

With the conclusion of Leifer’s trial, authorities have reopened an investigation into her attempts to evade justice.

In 2008, the headmistress fled to Israel when accusations surfaced, purportedly with assistance from school board members.

Although she was arrested in response to Australia’s request in 2014, an Israeli court later suspended her extradition, citing her mental incapacity to stand trial.

Nonetheless, undercover private investigators later captured footage of her engaging in regular activities, including shopping and banking, which prompted Israeli authorities to re-evaluate and re-arrest her in February 2018. A judge concluded that she had been “feigning mental illness”.