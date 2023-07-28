#Fairyflying goes viral on TikTok, know why US mental health professionals are worried
The trend involves individuals appearing to hang themselves, but in reality, they are standing on a dresser while their crocs hang onto a wardrobe
A new viral TikTok trend with the hashtag #fairyflying, inspired by mythical creatures, is raising significant concerns among mental health professionals in the US. The trend features videos of a lifeless body swaying in the air, leading many viewers to draw comparisons to “suicide by hanging.”
TikTok’s response to the trend has been to strictly prohibit and remove content that promotes dangerous behavior, emphasising the safety of its community. However, the challenge becomes complex when some creators present the videos in a seemingly “cute” and harmless manner.
The #fairyflying trend joins a list of other concerning trends on TikTok, some of which have depicted self-harm or risky behavior with the potential for harm or even death.
Mental health professionals stress that even seemingly innocuous content, like individuals hanging across a room, can have disconcerting effects on viewers.
When the trend first emerged, TikTok viewers expressed shock and concern, while captions referencing #fairyflying fueled its rapid spread and popularity.
With inputs from agencies
