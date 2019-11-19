Factbox: Witnesses scheduled to testify this week in the U.S. impeachment inquiry

(Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives' impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump shifts into higher gear this week when a parade of officials will face questioning by lawmakers over Trump's dealings with Ukraine.

Following are the eight witnesses scheduled to testify in what is the second week of the televised hearings.

TUESDAY, NOV. 19

9:00 A.M. EST

JENNIFER WILLIAMS, an aide to U.S. Vice President Mike Pence

LT. COL. ALEXANDER VINDMAN, Director for European Affairs at the National Security Council

2:30 P.M EST

KURT VOLKER, the U.S. special envoy to Ukraine

TIM MORRISON, a former White House aide with the National Security Council who focused on Europe and Russia policy

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 20

9:00 A.M. EST

GORDON SONDLAND, U.S. Ambassador to the European Union

2:30 P.M. EST

LAURA COOPER, Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Russian, Ukrainian, and Eurasian Affairs

DAVID HALE, Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs

THURSDAY, NOV. 21

9:00 A.M. EST

FIONA HILL, former National Security Council senior director for Europe and Russia

(Reporting by Andy Sullivan; Editing by Alistair Bell)

