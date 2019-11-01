Associate Partner

Factbox: UK election polls - Johnson has 17 pct point lead at open of campaign

World Reuters Nov 01, 2019 00:10:41 IST

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party lead the opposition Labour Party by 15-17 percentage points, two polls showed on Thursday.

Ipsos MORI (%) YouGov (%)

Conservatives 41 36

Labour 24 21

Lib Dems 20 18

Brexit Party 7 13

Green 3 6

SNP/Plaid/Other 5 6

Date Oct. 25-28 Oct. 29-30

Details Phone, 1,001 Online, 1,639

(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge. Editing by Andrew MacAskill)

Updated Date: Nov 01, 2019 00:10:41 IST

