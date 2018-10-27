Factbox: Targets of suspicious packages in the United States

(Reuters) - At least 14 suspicious packages have been sent to U.S. Democrats, CNN and critics of President Donald Trump.

FBI agents used DNA and a fingerprint to arrest a man in Florida suspected of sending at least 14 parcel bombs to critics of U.S. President Donald Trump days ahead of congressional elections.

Cesar Sayoc faces up to 58 years in prison if found guilty, U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions said at a news conference.

Following are the figures targeted, starting with the most recent. Former Vice President Joe Biden and Representative Maxine Waters received two packages.

BILLIONAIRE TOM STEYER, DEMOCRATIC DONOR

Package intercepted at a mail facility in Burlingame, California on Friday.

SENATOR KAMALA HARRIS

A postal employee identified the package at a mail facility in Sacramento, California, and reported it to authorities, according to an aide for the California Democrat.

CNN, FORMER INTELLIGENCE DIRECTOR JAMES CLAPPER

Former U.S. Director of National Intelligence James Clapper was the target of a package address to him and sent to CNN. It was intercepted at a mail facility in New York City.

U.S. SENATOR CORY BOOKER

FBI intercepted a package addressed to Booker at a Florida mail facility on Friday, the FBI said.

FORMER U.S. VICE PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN

Two suspicious packages addressed to Biden were found at a mail facility in Delaware, the FBI said.

ACTOR ROBERT DE NIRO

A suspicious package similar to those sent to Clinton, Obama and others had been addressed to Robert De Niro at property he owns in Manhattan's Tribeca neighbourhood, according to the New York Police Department on Thursday. De Niro received a loud ovation after he hurled an obscenity at Trump at the Tony Awards in June.

U.S. REPRESENTATIVE MAXINE WATERS

The FBI said on Wednesday it was investigating two packages addressed to Waters, who had also said Capitol Police told her that her Washington office was a target. Trump has called the legislator from California "an extraordinarily low IQ person."

FORMER ATTORNEY GENERAL ERIC HOLDER

A package addressed to Holder was returned to the Florida office of Debbie Wasserman Schultz, former chairwoman of the Democratic National Committee. Many packages used her return address.

CNN, FORMER CIA DIRECTOR JOHN BRENNAN

New York City Police evacuated the Time Warner Building Wednesday after a suspicious package was found in the CNN mail room. The package was addressed to Brennan, who is an outspoken Trump critic and has appeared on the network.

FORMER U.S. PRESIDENT BARACK OBAMA:

The Secret Service uncovered a suspected explosive device sent to Obama's residence in the Kalorama district of Washington, early on Wednesday during a screening. Officials said Obama was not at risk.

FORMER U.S. SECRETARY OF STATE HILLARY CLINTON

A suspicious package sent to Clinton, Trump's Democratic rival in the 2016 presidential election, was found late Tuesday during an off-site mail screening, according to the Secret Service. Clinton said later her family was fine.

BILLIONAIRE FINANCIER GEORGE SOROS

A small bomb was found on Monday in a mailbox outside a New York home of billionaire financier George Soros, one of the world's biggest donors to liberal groups and causes. Soros, who was not at the property, is a hated figure among some right-wing activists in the United States and Eastern Europe.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Lisa Shumaker and James Dalgleish)

