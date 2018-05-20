Factbox: Britain's Prince Harry, Queen Elizabeth's grandson

WINDSOR, England (Reuters) - Prince Harry, the grandson of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, marries his fiancée, U.S. actress Meghan Markle, at the monarch's home in Windsor on May 19.

Here are some brief facts about the prince.

- Harry was born on Sept. 15, 1984 at St Mary's Hospital in central London. He is the second son of heir-to-the-throne Prince Charles and his late first wife Princess Diana, the younger brother of Prince William. He is currently sixth-in-line to the throne.

- Harry went to the exclusive Eton College school. He was considered a royal wild child and admitted dabbling in marijuana and under-age drinking, and also made headlines when he donned a Nazi uniform to a costume party.

- After school he joined the army in 2003. After completing his training, he was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant in the Household Cavalry (Blues and Royals).

- He undertook two tours in Afghanistan but was forced to return early from the first in 2008 after news leaked out that he was serving as a combat soldier there. He returned in 2012 as a gunner in Apache attack helicopters.

- He moved to a desk job and quit the army, where he was known as Captain Harry Wales, in 2015. He now focuses his time on carrying out royal duties and charitable work, particularly focused on military veterans, mental health, AIDS/HIV and African conservation.

- After his marriage to Markle, the couple will live at Nottingham Cottage, located in the grounds of Kensington Palace in central London, the home of William, his wife Kate and their children George, Charlotte and Louis.

(Reporting by Michael Holden; Editing by Guy Faulconbridge and Andrew Heavens)

