Factbox: Brexit in numbers - How did the UK parliament vote on Monday?

LONDON (Reuters) - British lawmakers grabbed control of the Brexit process for a second day on Monday in order to try to find a majority for an alternative way forward that could break the parliamentary deadlock over Prime Minister Theresa May's proposed deal.

Following is the result of the so-called indicative votes.

DEFEATED 276-273 C) Customs Union - Kenneth Clarke

Calls on the government to ensure any Withdrawal Agreement and Political Declaration negotiated with the EU includes a commitment to negotiate a permanent and comprehensive UK-wide customs union, and to enshrine this aim in law.

The same proposal from Clarke last week was rejected by just 6 votes, with 265 lawmakers supporting it and 271 opposing it.

DEFEATED 282-261 D) Common Market 2.0 - Nick Boles

Calls on the government to negotiate an enhanced Norway-style deal which would include membership of the EU's single market as well as a customs arrangement with the EU.

While Boles has tweaked some of the detail, a broadly similar proposal he put forward last week was supported by 189 lawmakers and opposed by 283.

DEFEATED 292-280 E) Confirmatory public vote - Peter Kyle

Says parliament will not ratify any Brexit deal unless thee is a confirmatory referendum to approve it.

The same proposal, then put forward by Labour lawmaker Margaret Beckett, was supported by 268 lawmakers and opposed by 295.

DEFEATED 292-191 G) Parliamentary Supremacy - Joanna Cherry

Says that if Britain has not ratified an exit deal within two days of the day it is due to leave the EU, the government should seek a further extension to the Article 50 negotiating period.

If a Brexit delay has not been agreed by the day before exit day, the government should seek parliament's approval for leaving without a deal and if that approval is not given, the government should revoke Article 50 to cancel Brexit.

This is an expanded, more detailed version of a proposal put forward by Cherry last week. That proposal was supported by 184 lawmakers and opposed by 293.

DOES THE GOVERNMENT HAVE TO ACCEPT THE RESULT?

The votes are not binding on the government, but Justice minister David Gauke said on Sunday that it would have to "consider very carefully the will of parliament."

Asked if May would have to go back to Brussels and seek a customs union if parliament voted for it, Gauke said: "If parliament is voting overwhelmingly against leaving the European Union without a deal but is voting in favour of a softer Brexit, then I don’t think it is sustainable to say we will ignore parliament’s position and leave without a deal."

Oliver Letwin, the Conservative lawmaker behind the process of votes, has previously said that if parliament succeeded in finding a majority for a way forward, he hoped the government would accept that outcome but if it did not, then lawmakers would bring forward legislation seeking to force it to do so.

He has set out plans for lawmakers to take control of parliamentary time again on April 3.

(Reporting William James and Kylie MacLellan; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

