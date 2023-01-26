Facebook, Instagram and other Meta services suffer massive global outage, services being restored slowly
Several of Meta’s platforms and services suffered a massive global outage, particularly in the US and parts of Europe. Apps like Facebook, Instagram, Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp were down, as reported by Downdetector.
Apps like Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp saw a massive outage during which the platform saw its services being disrupted, mainly in North America, certain portions of South America, and some parts of Europe according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.
More than 18,000 Instagram users reported issues, just from the US, in accessing the app and about 13,000 incidents were reported for the Facebook app, according to Downdetector.com. Outage reports also spiked for WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger, Downdetector.com data showed.
The services have been restored in most afflicted areas. However, certain regions are still reporting slow or buggy services, as per Downdetector.
Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from several sources including user-submitted errors on its platform.
Outages of Big Tech platforms are not uncommon as several companies ranging from Alphabet’s Google to Microsoft have seen service disruptions.
Microsoft was hit with a networking outage earlier on Wednesday that took down its cloud platform Azure along with services such as Teams and Outlook, affecting millions of users globally.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
US Justice Department sues Google for dominating digital advertising using “unfair means”
The US joins the EU in suing Google for the unfair means and anticompetitive measures it has adopted to dominate digital advertising across the world. Digital ads currently account for about 80 per cent of Google’s total revenue and support other Google businesses.
Why Meta and Microsoft are vacating their office buildings in the US
The announcements come as the popularity of remote work continues to grow, and a tech slowdown with massive layoffs has reduced demand for office space in Seattle and elsewhere
Microsoft to sack 10,000 employees over poor economy
The job cuts will affect slightly less than five percent of employees and follow in the wake of similar moves by Facebook owner Meta, Amazon and Twitter which have announced thousands of layoffs in the once-unassailable tech sector