Explosives found at UK's Heathrow, London city airports and Waterloo station; police treating incidents as 'linked series'

London: Britain's counter terrorism police are investigating after three padded mailing bags with what appears to be small explosive devices inside were found at Heathrow Airport, London City Airport and Waterloo station.

Police said smaller bags inside the mailers enclosed the devices that "appear capable of igniting an initially small fire when opened".

According to officials, the Met Police Counter Terrorism Command "is treating the incidents as a linked series".

One mailer was found near Heathrow Airport. The building was evacuated as a precaution after the package was opened and part of it burned.

Officials said that the building is not at the airport and flights were not affected. There were no injuries were reported.

Another mailer turned up near City Airport, and the third in the mail room at Waterloo Station. The package at the rail station was not opened.

