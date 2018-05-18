Explosive eruption sends ash 30,000 feet over Hawaii volcano

(Reuters) - An explosive eruption sent ash spewing out 30,000 feet (9,144 meters) into the air above Hawaii's Kilaueau volcano on Thursday and residents of the Big Island were warned to shelter in place as the plume engulfed a wide area, authorities said.

"Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reports that an Explosive Eruption at Kilauea's Summit has occurred," County of Hawaii Civil Defense said in a phone alert. "The resulting ash plume will cover the surrounding area. Shelter in place if you are in the path of the ash plume."

The powerful, steam-driven blast was expected to spew large amounts of volcanic ash and smoke from Kilauea's crater. The volcano has destroyed 37 homes and other structures in a small southeast area of the island and forced around 2,000 people to evacuate their homes.

Geologists had warned explosive eruptions could begin once Kilauea's falling lava lake descended below the water table, allowing water to run on to the top of the lava column and create a steam-driven blasts.

The powerful explosions could hurl "ballistic blocks" the size of small cars across a distance of more than half a mile (1 km) and shoot pebble-sized projectiles and debris up to a dozen miles, the USGS has warned.

(Reporting By Andrew Hay in Taos, New Mexico; Editing by Tom Brown)

