Explosive eruption rocks Hawaii's Kilauea volcano - USGS

(Reuters) - An explosive eruption rocked Hawaii's Kilaueau volcano on Thursday sending an ash plume thousands of feet into the air, according to tweets from the U.S. Geological Survey.

The powerful, steam-driven blast was expected to spew large amounts of volcanic ash and smoke from Kilauea's crater on Hawaii's Big Island. The eruption has destroyed 37 homes and other structures in a small southeast area of the island and forced around 2,000 people to evacuate their homes.

(Reporting By Andrew Hay in Taos, New Mexico; Editing by Tom Brown)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.