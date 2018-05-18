You are here:
Explosive eruption rocks Hawaii's Kilauea volcano - USGS

World Reuters May 18, 2018 00:07:10 IST

(Reuters) - An explosive eruption rocked Hawaii's Kilaueau volcano on Thursday sending an ash plume thousands of feet into the air, according to tweets from the U.S. Geological Survey.

The powerful, steam-driven blast was expected to spew large amounts of volcanic ash and smoke from Kilauea's crater on Hawaii's Big Island. The eruption has destroyed 37 homes and other structures in a small southeast area of the island and forced around 2,000 people to evacuate their homes.

(Reporting By Andrew Hay in Taos, New Mexico; Editing by Tom Brown)

Updated Date: May 18, 2018 00:07 AM

