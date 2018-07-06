Football world cup 2018

associate sponsors

Llyod
HDFC
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News

Explosions rip through fireworks warehouses in town north of Mexico City; 24 killed, dozens injured

World Agence France-Presse Jul 06, 2018 08:50:53 IST

Tulpetic (Mexico): At least 24 people were killed in a series of explosions at fireworks warehouses in the town of Tultepec in central Mexico, including rescue workers who died saving others' lives, officials said.

The initial explosion occurred around 9:30 am, then spread to other warehouses just as police and firefighters began attending to the first victims.

A series of explosions ripped through fireworks workshops in Mexico. AP

A series of explosions ripped through fireworks workshops in Mexico. AP

Tultepec, a town of 65,000 people just north of Mexico City, is known for its artisanal fireworks — and a history of deadly accidents. "We deeply regret the deaths of those who were killed this morning in Tultepec, including our firefighter and police colleagues who lost their lives saving those of many others," read a tweet from the Red Cross in the state of Mexico, where Tultepec is located.

At least 24 people, including a minor, were killed and 49 were wounded, officials said. The victims included four firefighters and five police.

Hundreds of soldiers, police and firefighters deployed to the neighbourhood of Xahuento, on the outskirts of the town, cordoned off a wide area around the smoldering workshops where the explosions occurred.

An anguished teenager was asking rescue workers for news about his father, a fireworks maker who worked in the area. "I left school to look for him as soon as we heard about the explosion. But they won't let me through and nobody is giving me any information," said Allan Osvaldo, 14.

Hours later, his father reappeared, badly shaken but safe. "I was in my workshop when I heard the explosion. I ran out and was immediately enveloped in the cloud of smoke," said the father, 43-year-old Osvaldo Urban, his voice trembling. "I'm so grateful to be OK."


Updated Date: Jul 06, 2018 08:50 AM

Also Watch

Firstpost in Russia: Moscow to St. Petersburg, on a free World Cup train
  • Monday, July 2, 2018 Social Media Star: Richa Chadha, Kunal Kamra talk about their political views, and why they speak their mind
  • Tuesday, June 26, 2018 It's A Wrap: Swara Bhasker talks about Veere Di Wedding and Twitter trolls, in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Tuesday, June 19, 2018 Rahul Gandhi turns 48: Congress chief, who once said 'power is poison', should focus on party rather than on 'hate Modi' mission
  • Monday, June 4, 2018 It's A Wrap: Bhavesh Joshi Superhero makers Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane in conversation with Parul Sharma

Also See




No Live Matches

- 06 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Uruguay
:
France
- 06 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Brazil
:
Belgium
- 07 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Sweden
:
England
- 07 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Russia
:
Croatia
- 10 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W57
:
W58
- 11 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W59
:
W60
- 14 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
L61
:
L62
- 15 Jul 2018, 08:30 PM
W61
:
W62



Social Media Star: Richa Chadha, Kunal Kamra talk about their political views, and why they speak their mind



Top Stories




Cricket Scores