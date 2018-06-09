You are here:
Explosion kills at least one in Iraq's Kirkuk - sources

World Reuters Jun 09, 2018 03:05:29 IST

KIRKUK, Iraq (Reuters) - At least one person was killed and 14 people were wounded when an improvised explosive device went off in the ethnically-mixed Iraqi oil city of Kirkuk, security and medical sources said late on Friday.

The bomb exploded in a crowded market area in the evening, a peak time for shopping during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan. A second explosive device went off in another area of the city but caused no casualties, the sources said.

There was no immediate comment or official statement from Iraq's security forces. Qatari-owned Al Jazeera and Saudi-owned Al-Arabiya both reported seven people were killed.

(Reporting by Mustafa Mahmoud; Writing by Ahmed Aboulenein, Editing by William Maclean)

