Explosion in mine in China's Liaoning district leaves 11 dead and 9 injured; 23 workers rescued after being trapped overnight

World AP Jun 06, 2018 11:45:49 IST

Beijing: Rescuers pulled 23 miners to safety after a blast at an iron mine in northeast China trapped them underground and killed 11 others, the government said on Wednesday.

Rescuers working at the site of the explosion attempt to clear away the blast debris. AP

Two workers were still missing after explosives that were being transported to a mine blew up near the entrance on Tuesday afternoon in Benxi, a city in Liaoning province, the Ministry of Emergency Management stated on its website.

The explosion damaged a mine shaft that was more than 1,000 meters deep, trapping workers who were underground. Eleven workers were killed instantly and 9 were injured in the blast. The injured miners are now being treated in a hospital, the ministry said.

China's mines are some of the world's deadliest, although steady improvements in regulations, safety training and equipment have reduced the toll. Liaoning province has seen its share of accidents, including a dust explosion in 2014 that killed 28 miners and injured 50.


Updated Date: Jun 06, 2018 11:45 AM

