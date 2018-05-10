You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News

Explosion in busy Somalia market leaves eleven dead and over ten injured; cause of blast unknown

World AFP May 10, 2018 14:08:17 IST

Mogadishu: At least 11 people were killed in an explosion in a busy market in a small Somali city north of Mogadishu, a security official and witnesses said.

"Eleven people were confirmed dead and more than 10 others were wounded in the blast, which we are still investigating, some of the victims have serious wounds and they are admitted in a hospital," Mohamed Abdikarim, a regional security official, told AFP.

File image of Somali police. AP

File image of Somali police. AP

Sources contacted by AFP did not yet know whether the blast was caused by a suicide bomber or an explosive device.

The blast occurred at the marketplace in Wanlaweyn district about 70 kilometres (around 45 miles) north of the Somali capital where Khat (narcotic leaves) is sold.

“There was chaos at the market, a number of people died and others wounded, I saw the severed dead bodies of civilians, but there were also security personnel involved in the casualty,” Mohamed Dahir, a witness said.

Wanlaweyn district is close to the Balidogle airbase where the US special forces have a major base.

No group has so far claimed responsibility for the blast. The Shabaab, linked to Al-Qaeda, are known to be present in the region.

 


Updated Date: May 10, 2018 14:08 PM

Also Watch

IPL 2018: Royal Challengers Bangalore eye revival against Chennai Super Kings as 'Cauvery Derby' comes back to life
  • Thursday, April 26, 2018 In the Kanjarbhat community, a campaign against 'virginity tests' is slowly gaining ground
  • Tuesday, April 24, 2018 It's A Wrap: Beyond the Clouds stars Ishaan Khatter, Malavika Mohanan in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, April 9, 2018 48 hours with Huawei P20 Pro: Triple camera offering is set to redefine smartphone imaging
  • Monday, April 16, 2018 Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore interview: Sports can't be anyone's fiefdom, we need an ecosystem to nurture raw talent

Also See






IPL 2018: Kolkata Knight Riders look to break losing streak against resurgent Mumbai Indians



Top Stories




Cricket Scores