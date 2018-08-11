You are here:
Explosion at military hardware factory in UK leaves one dead, one injured

World Reuters Aug 11, 2018 06:05:56 IST

(Reuters) - An explosion at a military hardware factory near Salisbury, Wiltshire has left one person dead on Friday, British defence equipment maker Chemring Group Plc said.

The explosion at the Chemring Countermeasures factory of the British contractor also injured another person who was taken to a hospital, the company said in a tweet.

The site was evacuated and the incident was brought under control, the company said, adding that the defence equipment maker has launched an investigation into the cause of the incident which occurred on Friday evening.

British media had earlier reported on the explosion citing the Wiltshire Police.

"We have two casualties that have been identified. One of them sadly died at the scene and the other has been taken to hospital in a critical condition," a representative of the Wiltshire Police was quoted as saying by the BBC.

Reuters could not immediately reach the police force for comment.

Chemring Countermeasures makes products to safeguard military ships and aircraft from attack.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien and Diane Craft)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


Updated Date: Aug 11, 2018 06:05 AM

