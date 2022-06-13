Supply chain problems owing to the COVID-19 pandemic has adversely impacted the feminine care aisle in American supermarkets. Tampons have become harder to buy, forcing some women to use cut-up dirty sheets and T-shirts to stem their flow

After the baby formula shortage, the United States is now witnessing the ‘great tampon shortage’. You read that right — tampon shortage.

Shelves across America’s supermarkets wear an empty look as there has been a dearth of the essential sanitary product.

The issue has become a major talking point on Twitter, with many lamenting the lack of tampons in supermarkets and stores. “I just went to five different Walgreens [and] the shelves are CLEARED,” wrote one user, while another wrote, “I've been ordering my tampons on Amazon and have been getting price gouged.”

Now there’s a tampon shortage. It really is a war on women huh. For real thinking about moving to Europe. Who wants to come with. I am not joking. — 💖🌸Bryn Husky 🌸💖 (@Bryn_Husky) June 9, 2022

What’s behind the shortage and what is the effect of this shortage? We take a look at the current situation in the US.

Is there really a tampon shortage?

The feminine care aisle at supermarkets have been affected across the United States, with women posting photos of empty drugstore shelves and saying they can’t find tampons for miles and miles.

The problem has been ongoing for a long period of time with Michelle Wolfe, a radio host in Bozeman, Montana writing in March that she was unable to find tampons in Montana. “I would say it’s been like this for a solid six months,” she was quoted as saying.

The issue garnered national interest this week after an article in TIME magazine called the dearth of tampons and pads the shortage “no one is talking about.”

It all started with toilet paper during covid.

Now there are shortages everywhere;

cars, beer, baby formula, bread, mustard, workers and now tampons ...

Why isn't there a shortage of racists, wife-beaters, pimps, homophobes, assholes ??? — mptrottier (@mptrottier) June 13, 2022

The shortage has been happening for longer than many people realise, said Dana Marlowe — the founder of I Support the Girls, an organisation that provides menstrual products.

According to a report published by NPR, Marlowe says her group has seen a large drop in tampon donations in recent months. The organisation received half as many tampons this year compared to the same time last year and over 60 per cent less than in 2020.

What’s behind the shortage?

There’s a host of reasons for the tampon shortage of America. The main reason for this shortage is the global pandemic, which has affected the production and delivery of all sorts of products.

Procter & Gamble (P&G), makers of Tampax, is reportedly struggling to source raw materials needed to produce tampons. Moreover, the company is having a hard time transporting the raw materials to production facilities and then transporting the final products to their retail locations.

Other tampon manufacturers are also experiencing staffing shortages in their factories, which has impacted production time and turnaround.

Both Walgreens and CVS said they are aware of tampon and other period product shortages in some areas and that they are working with their suppliers to ensure they can restock as soon as possible.

CVS told USA Today it’s trying to keep shelves stocked: “We’re working with our suppliers to meet the current demand for feminine care products,” spokesman Matt Blanchette said in a statement to the outlet. “In the event a local store experiences a temporary product shortage, our teams have a process in place to replenish supply.”

Another reason for the tampon shortage as per P&G is the Tampax ad featuring comedian Amy Schumer. A spokesperson for P&G said that tampon demand had increased by almost eight per cent over the past two years after the Schumer ads began airing in July 2020.

Is Amy Schumer really to blame?

As mentioned, the P&G spokesperson said that the Amy Schumer ad had caused an uptick in demand for Tampax and that could be a reason for the tampon shortage.

Cheri McMaster, P&G spokesperson told TIME magazine, “Retail sales growth has exploded. Demand is up 7.7 per cent over the past two years, and the company is running its Auburn, Maine Tampax factory 24/7 to meet demand.”

In response to being blamed for the tampon shortage, the comedian had then joked on her social media, “Whoa I don’t even have a uterus”; she had it removed because of her struggles with endometriosis.

Effects of tampon shortage

As expected the dearth of tampons has caused a surge in prices of the menstrual product. A Bloomberg report has said that the average price for tampons has risen by nearly 10 per cent in the year through last month.

Data shows that the price of menstrual pad boxes increased by 8.3 per cent and the price of tampon boxes increased by nearly 10 per cent in the year through late May.

Moreover, the shortage has created an opportunity for some Amazon sellers to hike up the prices. TIME reported that one box of 18 Tampax had been listed for $114, about six dollars more — per tampon — than women usually pay.

The shortage has also left many concerned, especially the lower-income groups, who struggle to make ends meet.

Dana Marlowe told CBS News that she had seen some women resorting to using the insides of mattresses, cut-up dirty sheets and T-shirts, and cardboard to stem their flows, which health experts say can be harmful. “Periods don’t stop for pandemics,” she was quoted as telling CBS News. “Just because there is a shortage doesn’t mean your period is going to turn off that month.”

When will the crisis end?

P&G has told Good Housekeeping, “We can assure you (the tampon shortage) is a temporary situation.”

The company added that its workers at its Auburn, Maine factory were working around the clock to get Tampax tampons back on the shelves.

However, analysts on USA Today’s podcast suggested it will be months before the tampon supply gets back to normal.

With inputs from agencies

