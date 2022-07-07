As UK's Boris Johnson quits as Tory leader, ‘Larry the Cat’ puts the boots in

Larry has been Chief Mouser to the Cabinet Office for more than a decade. He was recruited in 2011 by then-prime minister David Cameron to deal with a pack of rats seen scuttling close to the British leader’s official residence

Even as Boris Johnson announced his resignation as Conservative Party chief and that he would stay on as UK prime minister until a new leader is elected, one

individual remained decidedly unimpressed – the unofficial, parody Twitter account of Larry the Cat.

“I am willing to serve as caretaker Prime Minister because that’s frankly less ridiculous than the idea of Boris Johnson hanging around a minute longer” #YesWeCat #LarryForPM pic.twitter.com/TsEpTqP1rm — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) July 7, 2022

The account, which has spent the past few days poking fun of the political situation in Britain, kept firing off tweets at Conservative Party and the beleaguered soon-to-be-former UK prime minister.

That did the job. No need to thank me. https://t.co/Ds1AvAmcyP — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) July 7, 2022

I’ve had to live with Boris Johnson for nearly three years. This bloke has lived next door for a day and is already calling for him to quit! https://t.co/wXu12WLrrn — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) July 7, 2022

Petition that all interviews with Conservative MPs should be accompanied by the “Benny Hill music” until this crisis is overpic.twitter.com/ftHHMMZuYE — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) July 7, 2022

Time to clarify a few things:

1. I’m not “Boris Johnson’s cat”

2. Like all Prime Ministers, he’s only a temporary resident of Downing Street

3. I live here permanently. When he finally goes, I stay

4. Yes, it’s all very embarrassing but it will be over soon — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) July 7, 2022

Me sending out tweets during this crisis: pic.twitter.com/TgYOvVOjXz — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) July 7, 2022

- C̶a̶m̶e̶r̶o̶n̶

̶M̶a̶y̶

̶J̶o̶h̶n̶s̶o̶n̶ I’ve seen them all off. https://t.co/Cc3z733gz7 — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) July 7, 2022

Meanwhile, the real Larry the Cat remains nonchalant amid the upheaval.

NOT NOW LARRY. FOR FUCK’S SAKE. pic.twitter.com/mOw8sSg9wZ — Jon Pigeon (@PigeonJon) July 7, 2022

And for good reason.

After all, the four-legged feline has been the Chief Mouser to the Cabinet Office for more than a decade.

Here’s what you need to know about Larry:

The tabby cat entered downing street on 15 February, 2011.

Larry was recruited by then-prime minister David Cameron to deal with a pack of rats seen scuttling close to the British leader’s official residence.

As per NPR, Larry promptly scratched a TV reporter and got busted trying to photobomb Kevin Spacey (perhaps knowing something we didn’t?).

The former stray, adopted from London’s Battersea Dogs and Cats Home, was given the title Chief Mouser to the Cabinet Office, an unofficial pest control post.

He was the first cat to hold the rat-catching portfolio since the retirement of Humphrey in 1997, and has loyally served three prime ministers thus far.

Larry’s official biography on the 10 Downing Street website reads:

“He has captured the hearts of the Great British public and the press teams often camped outside the front door. In turn the nation sends him gifts and treats daily.”

“Larry spends his days greeting guests to the house, inspecting security defences and testing antique furniture for napping quality. His day-to-day responsibilities also include contemplating a solution to the mouse occupancy of the house. Larry says this is still ‘in tactical planning stage’.”

As per The Independent, Larry, who has met a number of world leaders, has been largely unfriendly to men but took a liking to former US president Barack Obama.

When former president Donald Trump visited in 2019, Larry took a nap under his car, as per the report.

Since Larry is owned by the staff at Downing Street, he won’t be leaving with Boris.

With inputs from agencies

