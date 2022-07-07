World

As UK's Boris Johnson quits as Tory leader, ‘Larry the Cat’ puts the boots in

Larry has been Chief Mouser to the Cabinet Office for more than a decade. He was recruited in 2011 by then-prime minister David Cameron to deal with a pack of rats seen scuttling close to the British leader’s official residence

FP Explainers July 07, 2022 21:34:55 IST
File image of Larry the Cat: Image courtesy: 10 Downing Street website

Even as Boris Johnson announced his resignation as Conservative Party chief and that he would stay on as UK prime minister until a new leader is elected, one
individual remained decidedly unimpressed – the unofficial, parody Twitter account of Larry the Cat.

The account, which has spent the past few days poking fun of the political situation in Britain, kept firing off tweets at Conservative Party and the beleaguered soon-to-be-former UK prime minister.

Meanwhile, the real Larry the Cat remains nonchalant amid the upheaval.

And for good reason.

After all, the four-legged feline has been the Chief Mouser to the Cabinet Office for more than a decade.

Here’s what you need to know about Larry:

The tabby cat entered downing street on 15 February, 2011.

Former British PM David Cameron. AP file image

Larry was recruited by then-prime minister David Cameron to deal with a pack of rats seen scuttling close to the British leader’s official residence.

As per NPR, Larry promptly scratched a TV reporter and got busted trying to photobomb Kevin Spacey (perhaps knowing something we didn’t?).

The former stray, adopted from London’s Battersea Dogs and Cats Home, was given the title Chief Mouser to the Cabinet Office, an unofficial pest control post.

He was the first cat to hold the rat-catching portfolio since the retirement of Humphrey in 1997, and has loyally served three prime ministers thus far.

Larry’s official biography on the 10 Downing Street website reads:

“He has captured the hearts of the Great British public and the press teams often camped outside the front door. In turn the nation sends him gifts and treats daily.”

“Larry spends his days greeting guests to the house, inspecting security defences and testing antique furniture for napping quality. His day-to-day responsibilities also include contemplating a solution to the mouse occupancy of the house. Larry says this is still ‘in tactical planning stage’.”

As per The Independent, Larry, who has met a number of world leaders, has been largely unfriendly to men but took a liking to former US president Barack Obama.

As UKs Boris Johnson quits as Tory leader Larry the Cat puts the boots in

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks to media next to 10 Downing Street in London. AP

When former president Donald Trump visited in 2019, Larry took a nap under his car, as per the report.

Since Larry is owned by the staff at Downing Street, he won’t be leaving with Boris.

With inputs from agencies

Updated Date: July 07, 2022 21:35:50 IST

