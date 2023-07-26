Expect to 'work well' with new Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, says US Secretary of State Antony Blinken

Following the unexpected removal of the previous foreign minister Qin Gang, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday that he anticipates “working well” with China’s incoming foreign minister.

“I’ve also known Wang Yi for more than a decade. I’ve met with him repeatedly,” AFP quoted Blinken as saying in reference to the new top diplomat.

“I anticipate being able to work well with him as we have in the past.”

“It is important for us to manage this relationship responsibly. That starts with diplomacy, that starts with engaging, and I will work with whoever the relevant Chinese counterpart is,” Blinken added.

Blinken said it was China’s “sovereign decision” to remove Qin, who had not been seen in public since 25 June.

China’s foreign minister Qin Gang was removed from office on Tuesday, state media reported on Tuesday, after not being seen in the public eye for a month.

“China’s top legislature voted to appoint Wang Yi as foreign minister… as it convened a session on Tuesday,” state media outlet Xinhua said.

“Qin Gang was removed from the post of foreign minister.”

The report did not give a reason for Qin’s removal but said President Xi Jinping signed a presidential order to enact the decision.

Qin had been seen as a confidant of President Xi and many analysts attributed his recent fast rise through the diplomatic ranks to their relationship.

China has remained tight-lipped for weeks about the fate of Qin, who has not been seen in public since 25 June when he met Russia’s deputy foreign minister Andrey Rudenko in Beijing.

His absence sparked a storm of speculation that he had been removed from office or was subject to an official investigation.

“Qin Gang was ambassador to Washington. I got to know him when he was ambassador. I had constructive conversations with him in his role as foreign minister and I wish him well,” Blinken said.

With inputs from agencies