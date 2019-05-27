Exit polls show France's far-right on top in EU vote in France

PARIS (Reuters) - Marine Le Pen's far-right Rassemblement National party won the most votes in the European Parliament election in France, two exit polls showed on Sunday, in an upset to the domestic and European ambitions of President Emmanuel Macron.

The IFOP poll showed the RN winning 24 percent of the vote compared with 22.5 percent for Macron's centrist party. An Elabe poll showed similar figures and forecast they would leave Le Pen's party with 24 seats in the European Parliament compared with 23 seats for Macron's party.

(Reporting by Richard Lough; Editing by Michel Rose)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.