Exercise Malabar: QUAD nations conclude multi-nation war games

The 27th iteration of Exercise Malabar came to an end on August 21 off Sydney on Australia’s East Coast. Ships, submarines, and planes from the Indian Navy, Royal Australian Navy (RAN), Japan Maritime Self Defence Force (JMSDF), and US Navy (USN) all took part in the exercise. Two phases of Exercise MALABAR were carried out: a harbour phase from August 11–15, 2023, and a sea phase from August 16–21, 2023.

An indigenously built destroyer, the INS Kolkata, a frigate, the INS Sahyadri, and a maritime patrol aircraft, the P8i, served as the Indian Navy’s representation. Other contributing forces included submarines, fighter aircraft, maritime patrol aircraft, shipborne helicopters, and the RAN ships HMAS Choules and HMAS Brisbane, USS Raphael Peralta, and JS Shiranui.

Air assets were in operation from RAAF Amberley Brisbane, where the P-8I Dets with IN, RAAF, and US P-8 crew were stationed, while the ships went out for the sea phase from Sydney Harbour.

Ex Malabar’s maritime phase included sophisticated, intense drills in the air, on land, and at sea, as well as gunfire and cross-deck helicopter operations.

The four navies’ ability to work together and conduct complex maritime operations was improved by the joint training at sea. The excellent coordination and interoperability between the Indian, Australian, and US maritime patrol aircraft units was also demonstrated by the seamless integration of air assets.

The exercise demonstrated the four fleets’ common commitment to maritime security and regional stability through cooperative training and mutual understanding in addition to reaffirming their capacity to work as an integrated force.

