Exclusive - U.S. VP Pence to visit Brazil, Ecuador to discuss Venezuela crisis

World Reuters Jun 05, 2018 05:06:01 IST

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Mike Pence will travel to Brazil and Ecuador at the end of June, a trip aimed at strengthening ties with countries grappling with growing numbers of refugees fleeing the economic crisis in Venezuela, his spokeswoman said on Monday.

Pence had originally planned to travel to Brazil in May, but postponed the trip because of the intense focus by the White House on upcoming talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Pence is slated to formally announce the trip - with the newly added stop in Ecuador - at a White House reception for members of the Organization for American States on Monday evening.

(Reporting by Roberta Rampton, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)

Updated Date: Jun 05, 2018 05:06 AM


Updated Date: Jun 05, 2018 05:06 AM

