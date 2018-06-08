You are here:
Exclusive: U.S. immigration authorities sending 1,600 detainees to federal prisons

Jun 08, 2018

By Sarah N. Lynch and Kristina Cooke

WASHINGTON/SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - U.S. authorities are transferring into federal prisons about 1,600 Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detainees, officials told Reuters on Thursday, in the first large-scale use of federal prisons to hold detainees amid a Trump administration crackdown on people entering the country illegally.

An ICE spokeswoman told Reuters that five federal prisons will temporarily take in detainees awaiting civil immigration court hearings, including potential asylum seekers, with one prison in Victorville, California, preparing to house 1,000 people.

Officials of a prison employees' union said the influx of ICE detainees raises questions about prison staffing and safety.

(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch in Washington and Kristina Cooke in San Francisco; Editing by Kevin Drawbaugh and Lisa Shumaker)

Updated Date: Jun 08, 2018 04:05 AM

