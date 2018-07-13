Excerpts of Reham Khan's book leaked online, memes inspired by her stories of Imran Khan abound on social media

Days after journalist and film producer Reham Khan's tell-all book about her life, of which a large part is dedicated to her marriage to former cricketer Imran Khan, was released in paperback in the UK and on Amazon in its digital form, PDF excerpts of the book have begun doing the rounds of the Internet. In this controversial book, Khan has disclosed many personal aspects of her ex-husband's life, including stories of childhood trauma, bisexuality, and drug abuse.

Khan revealed some bizarre episodes from their 10-month long marriage, including the time when the former cricketer 'saved' her from being bitten by mosquitoes and another instance when she found him rubbing kaali daal (black lentil) all over himself. While her book is facing immense backlash online, memes about the book abound on social media:

In #RehamKhan's book, Sex is mentioned: 45 Times Body Parts (Genitals) - 7 Times Love/Romance - 326 times Bedroom - 81 Times Not sure if it's an autobiography or transcript of an Adult movie. — Baba Sparrow! (@AamilJee) July 12, 2018

A post shared by political memes (@political_memesofficial) on Jul 13, 2018 at 2:39am PDT

If Reham Khan is to be believed, IK would probably win his seat if all his illegitimate children voted for him. — Azam Jamil (@AzamJamil53) July 12, 2018

Reham Khan’s book has some laugh-out loud moments. This is one of them! #ImranKhan #RehamKhan pic.twitter.com/B5bIuzrr0a — Seema Goswami (@seemagoswami) July 12, 2018

Reham Khan called Imran Khan a gossip queen in her book. Lady, do you even realize that you're the one who wrote a book just because you wanted to gossip around to feel important ? — Sara. (@BauhatSara) July 12, 2018

36 pages in and Reham Bibi sees 3000000000 signs against PTI & IK yet in next pages she will end up marrying him. Pyaar diwana houta hai toh suna tha, aaj pata laga pyaar planted bhi houta hai. — Fariha Awan (@Fay_Alif) July 12, 2018

So yall got time to download and read a 350+ pages PDF of #Rehamkhan but no time for QURAN — aHMED (@MaitMhat) July 12, 2018

Masoor ki daal (kaali daal) is forever tainted for me. #RehamKhan — Sushi Khan (@Bipolarly_Yours) July 13, 2018