Excerpts of Reham Khan's book leaked online, memes inspired by her stories of Imran Khan abound on social media

World FP Staff Jul 13, 2018 17:52:15 IST

Days after journalist and film producer Reham Khan's tell-all book about her life, of which a large part is dedicated to her marriage to former cricketer Imran Khan, was released in paperback in the UK and on Amazon in its digital form, PDF excerpts of the book have begun doing the rounds of the Internet. In this controversial book, Khan has disclosed many personal aspects of her ex-husband's life, including stories of childhood trauma, bisexuality, and drug abuse.

Khan revealed some bizarre episodes from their 10-month long marriage, including the time when the former cricketer 'saved' her from being bitten by mosquitoes and another instance when she found him rubbing kaali daal (black lentil) all over himself. While her book is facing immense backlash online, memes about the book abound on social media:

     

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


Updated Date: Jul 13, 2018 17:52 PM

