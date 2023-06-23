'Exceptional privilege to address US Congress twice': PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a joint committee of the US Congress on the second day of his historic state visit.

Modi met US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy before addressing the Congress.

Congress members chanted ‘Modi Modi’ as the Indian leader entered the Congress before his big address.

Modi is the first Indian prime minister who has been accorded the honour of addressing the US Congress. Earlier, the Indian leader addressed the Congress in 2016.

Prime Minister Modi is also among the handful of leaders across the world to make a speech at the Congress.

“Mr Speaker, Madam Vice President and distinguished members of Congress, Namaskar,” he began his speech by greeting the members of Congress.

He said, “It is always a great honour to address US Congress. It is an exceptional privilege to do so twice. For this honour I extend my deepest gratitude on behalf of the 1.4 billion people of India.”

“I see that nearly half of you were here in 2016. I can see the enthusiasm of new friends in the other half,” the Indian leader recalled.

“A lot has changed since I came here 7 summers ago. But a lot has stayed the same like the friendship between US and India. In the past few years, there have been many advances in AI, and at the same time there has been long momentum development in another AI: America and India,” Modi continued.

Hailing the history of democracy that the US and India share, the PM added, “I am delighted to see you celebrate the bond between two great democracies, India and US. I am happy to help out, whenever you need a strong bipartisan consensus.”

Mentioning the Indian roots of Vice President Kamala Harris, PM Modi said, “There are millions here who have roots in India and some of them are in this chamber. And there is one behind me (VP) who has made history.”

In his speech, the Indian prime minister also touched upon topics like terrorism, the Ukraine war and other threats that the world faces today. He called upon America to join hands with India to thwart these dangers together.

He also hailed India’s growth in technology and recalled how the country has evolved in the recent past.

Before concluding his speech, Prime Minister Modi said, “God bless America and long live India-US friendship.”

