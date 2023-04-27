'Exceptional, Incomparable, Unique': Brazilian dictionary adds football legend 'Pelé' as adjective for 'best'
The move by the editors of one of Brazil's most well-known dictionaries was applauded by the Pelé Foundation, Santos FC, where he spent the most of his playing career, and many Brazilians
Brazilian dictionary ‘The Michaelis’ has reportedly added “Pelé” as adjective and it means someone who is “exceptional, incomparable, unique.”
The dictionary made the revelation on Wednesday as part of a campaign to recognise the late football great’s influence outside of his sport, which attracted more than 125,000 signatures.
After a battle with colon cancer, the three-time World Cup champion passed away in December at the age of 82.
The definition of “Pele” from the dictionary reads: “The one who is extraordinary, or who cannot be compared to anything or anyone because of his quality, value, or superiority, just like Pelé; nickname of Edson Arantes do Nascimento (1940–2022), widely regarded as the greatest athlete of all time; exceptional, incomparable, unique.”
O REI OFICIALMENTE ESTÁ NO DICIONÁRIO!
Ele é o pelé do Basquete. Ela é a pelé do Tênis. A expressão que já era usada para se referir ao melhor naquilo que faz está eternizada nas páginas do dicionário! Juntos fizemos história e colocamos o nome do Rei do futebol na nossa língua… pic.twitter.com/Yy5RwWjq8J
— Pelé (@Pele) April 26, 2023
He is the Pelé of medicine, she is the Pelé of tennis, she is the Pelé of Brazilian theater, and he is the Pelé of basketball, are a few examples of usage given in dictionary.
With the Brazilian club Santos and the Brazil national team, Pelé spent nearly two decades dazzling opponents and captivating spectators. Only the late Diego Maradona, Lionel Messi, and Cristiano Ronaldo are named alongside when discussing the best soccer players.
Pele now an adjective in Portuguese dictionary
Pele scored a world record 1,281 goals during his more than two decades playing with Santos (1956-74), the Brazilian national team, and the New York Cosmos (1975-77).