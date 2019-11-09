Ex-white house adviser Bannon testifies in trial of former Trump aide Stone

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. government on Friday called one-time White house adviser Steve Bannon to the stand in its trial of President Donald Trump's former aide, Roger Stone.

Bannon appeared, wearing all black, to answer questions about Stone - a self-described "dirty trickster" and "agent provocateur" - who has pleaded not guilty to charges of obstructing justice, witness tampering and lying to the U.S. House of Representatives Intelligence Committee.

