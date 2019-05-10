Ex-Venezuelan spy chief says Venezuelans should 'build a new state'

CARACAS (Reuters) - The ex-head of Venezuela's SEBIN intelligence service, who was replaced last week after an attempted military uprising against President Nicolas Maduro, urged Venezuelans on Thursday to build a new state and combat corruption.

In his first public appearance since Maduro replaced him on April 30, Manuel Christopher said Venezuelans "deserve a better country," according to a video of Christopher posted on Twitter by Venezuelan TV outlet NTN24.

(Reporting by Angus Berwick; Editing by Luc Cohen)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

