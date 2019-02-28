Ex-Trump lawyer Cohen says he fears Trump may not allow 'peaceful transition' if he loses in 2020

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump's former attorney Michael Cohen said during his congressional testimony on Wednesday that he fears Trump will not allow his successor to peacefully take control of the White House if he loses the 2020 presidential election.

"Given my experience working for Mr. Trump, I fear that if he loses the election in 2020, there will never be a peaceful transition of power," Cohen said during his closing remarks before the U.S. House of Representatives Oversight Committee.

(Reporting by Ginger Gibson, Doina Chiacu and Sarah N. Lynch; editing by Grant McCool)

