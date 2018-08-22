Ex-Trump lawyer Cohen pleads guilty in deal with prosecutors

By Brendan Pierson

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, pleaded guilty to tax fraud, campaign finance violations and bank fraud in federal court in New York on Tuesday.

Cohen appeared in court after he agreed to a plea bargain with federal prosecutors.

The 51-year-old lawyer's voice cracked as he answered questions from Judge William Pauley III.

Cohen pleaded guilty to five counts of tax fraud, one count of making false statements to a financial institution, one count of wilfully causing an unlawful corporate campaign contribution and one count of making an excessive campaign contribution.

Federal prosecutors in New York began investigating Cohen after a referral from U.S. Special Counsel Robert Mueller, who has been investigating Russian meddling in the 2016 election and possible coordination with the Trump campaign.

