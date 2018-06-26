Football world cup 2018

Ex-Trump campaign manager Manafort to appeal jailing order

World Reuters Jun 26, 2018 00:07:30 IST

By Sarah N. Lynch

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Lawyers for Paul Manafort, Donald Trump's former presidential campaign manager, said on Monday they plan to appeal a judge's decision to jail Manafort while he awaits a criminal trial in Washington later this fall.

Judge Amy Berman Jackson in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia sided with prosecutors from Special Counsel Robert Mueller's office earlier this month, agreeing to send Manafort to jail after he was hit with new criminal charges alleging he tampered with witnesses while under house arrest.

Manafort's attorneys also said on Monday they plan to appeal an April 27 decision by Jackson dismissing a related civil lawsuit that had challenged the scope of Mueller's authority.

Manafort is facing two indictments in Washington and Virginia arising from Mueller’s investigation into potential collusion between Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign and Russia. His Washington trial is scheduled for September.

Manafort has pleaded not guilty to charges including conspiring to launder money, bank and tax fraud and failing to register as a foreign agent for the pro-Russia Ukraine government.

He has been held in a jail in Virginia since Jackson revoked his bond on June 15 after prosecutors presented evidence during a court hearing about Manafort's alleged efforts to influence witnesses' testimony.

To date, Manafort has not prevailed in any efforts to dismiss the charges or suppress evidence against him in the Washington case.

In April when Jackson dismissed his civil case challenging Mueller's authority, the judge found that using a civil case to challenge criminal charges "is not the appropriate vehicle" for attacking prosecutors' actions.

(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Chris Reese and Jeffrey Benkoe)

