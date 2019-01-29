Ex-Trump campaign head Manafort's sentencing in Virginia delayed - court

By Sarah N. Lynch

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A federal judge in Virginia on Monday postponed the Feb. 8 sentencing for President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman Paul Manafort, after prosecutors for the special counsel's office accused Manafort of breaching his plea agreement in a parallel case in Washington.

Judge T.S. Ellis in the Eastern District of Virginia said in a court order he wanted to delay the sentencing until the other judge ruled on whether Manafort had knowingly lied to investigators in breach of his plea deal, noting that such a decision "may have some effect on the sentencing decision in this case."

