Ex-Trump campaign aide Papadopoulos to be sentenced Sept. 7

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Former Trump campaign aide George Papadopoulos, who pleaded guilty in October to lying to FBI agents investigating possible collusion between President Donald Trump's campaign and Russia, will be sentenced on Sept. 7, a judge ordered on Thursday.

Papadopoulos lied about contacts with people who claimed to have ties to top Russian officials, Special Counsel Robert Mueller said in court documents.

(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)

