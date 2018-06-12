You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News

Ex-Trump campaign aide Manafort to be arraigned on new charges Friday

World Reuters Jun 12, 2018 00:07:18 IST

Ex-Trump campaign aide Manafort to be arraigned on new charges Friday

By Sarah N. Lynch

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump's former campaign manager Paul Manafort will be arraigned on Friday following a third superseding indictment against him by Special Counsel Robert Mueller that lodged additional charges on accusations of witness tampering.

Judge Amy Berman Jackson, who is presiding over Manafort's criminal case in federal court in Washington, D.C., set the arraignment to coincide with a previously scheduled hearing over whether Manafort's bail conditions should be revoked in light of the witness tampering accusations.

Manafort is currently under house arrest and required to wear GPS monitoring devices.

(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Toni Reinhold)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


Updated Date: Jun 12, 2018 00:07 AM

Also Watch

Watch: The true stories from Dharavi that inspired Rajinikanth's Kaala
  • Thursday, March 8, 2018 Watch: Cyrus Khan talks about Parkour, jumping across walls and why he hates sitting
  • Thursday, May 31, 2018 Unwind: India's basketball sensation Amjyot Singh has his eyes set on becoming an NBA regular
  • Monday, May 28, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Review of Solo: A Star Wars Story in 10 questions
  • Saturday, May 19, 2018 Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bam open up about selfie culture, online trolls

Also See






Social Media Star: Karan Johar and Mallika Dua talk about trolls, airport looks and beauty apps



Top Stories




Cricket Scores