Ex-Manafort aide Gates admits he had an affair in London 10 years ago

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (Reuters) - Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort's longtime aide Rick Gates, accused by a Manafort lawyer at Manafort's trial on Tuesday of using business expenses for an affair, admitted to the extramarital relationship.

Kevin Downing, an attorney for Manafort, accused Gates of having a “separate, secret life” with his lover in London and of using business expenses to pay for the affair, including an apartment in London.

"There is a period of time over 10 years ago when I had a relationship, yes," Gates said.

