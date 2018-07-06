Football world cup 2018

Ex-leader of Japan doomsday cult involved in 1995 sarin subway attack executed - NHK

World Reuters Jul 06, 2018 06:05:34 IST

TOKYO (Reuters) - The former leader of Aum, the Japanese doomsday cult that carried out a sarin gas attack on the Tokyo subway in 1995, was executed on Friday, public broadcaster NHK reported.

Chizuo Matsumoto, who went by the name Shoko Asahara, was the first of 13 scheduled to be hanged for the attacks.

The Aum Shinri Kyo, or Aum Supreme Truth cult, which mixed Buddhist and Hindu meditation with apocalyptic teachings, staged a series of crimes including simultaneous sarin gas attacks on Tokyo subway trains during rush hour in March 1995. Sarin, a nerve gas, was originally developed by the Nazis.

The attacks left 13 dead and injured more than 6,000.

(Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim and Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Michael Perry)

Updated Date: Jul 06, 2018 06:05 AM

