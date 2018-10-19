Ex-FBI agent charged with leaking sentenced to 48 months

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A federal judge in Minnesota sentenced former FBI agent Terry Albury to 48 months in prison on Thursday for leaking classified information to a journalist, his defense lawyer Joshua Dratel told Reuters.

Albury's sentence is much harsher than his defense lawyers had hoped, but slightly less severe than the 52-month prison term that federal prosecutors were seeking. He pleaded guilty to leaking classified materials earlier this year.

(Reporting by Mark Hosenball and Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.