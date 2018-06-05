You are here:
Ex-defence intelligence officer arrested over alleged spying for China

World Reuters Jun 05, 2018 04:05:30 IST

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A former officer with the U.S. Defense Intelligence Agency was arrested over the weekend for allegedly trying to spy on the United States for China, the Justice Department said on Monday.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation took Ron Rockwell Hansen, 58, into custody on Saturday while he was on his way to the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport to get a connecting flight to China.

The department said he has been accused of trying to transmit national defence information to China and with receiving "hundreds of thousands of dollars" while acting illegally as an agent for the Chinese government.

(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch)

