You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News

Ex-CIA officer charged with intending to pass secrets to China

World Reuters May 09, 2018 06:05:24 IST

Ex-CIA officer charged with intending to pass secrets to China

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A former Central Intelligence Agency officer has been charged with gathering classified information he allegedly intended to pass to the Chinese government, the U.S. Justice Department said on Tuesday.

Jerry Chun Shing Lee, 53, was indicted by a federal grand jury in Virginia on one count of conspiracy to gather or deliver national defence information to aid a foreign government and two counts of unlawfully retaining documents related to the national defence.

Lee, who worked by the CIA from 1994 to 2007, was arrested in January at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York. He is a resident of Hong Kong.

In 2010, Lee was approached by two Chinese intelligence officers who offered to pay him for information, the Justice Department said.

FBI agents searched Lee's hotel rooms in 2012 during trips to Virginia and Hawaii and discovered he had information that included the true names and numbers of spy recruits and covert CIA employees, the department said.

If convicted, Lee faces a maximum sentence of life in prison.

(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Eric Walsh)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


Updated Date: May 09, 2018 06:05 AM

Also Watch

IPL 2018: Royal Challengers Bangalore eye revival against Chennai Super Kings as 'Cauvery Derby' comes back to life
  • Thursday, April 26, 2018 In the Kanjarbhat community, a campaign against 'virginity tests' is slowly gaining ground
  • Tuesday, April 24, 2018 It's A Wrap: Beyond the Clouds stars Ishaan Khatter, Malavika Mohanan in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, April 9, 2018 48 hours with Huawei P20 Pro: Triple camera offering is set to redefine smartphone imaging
  • Monday, April 16, 2018 Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore interview: Sports can't be anyone's fiefdom, we need an ecosystem to nurture raw talent

Also See






IPL 2018: Struggling Royal Challengers Bangalore take on table-toppers Sunrisers Hyderabad in must-win clash



Top Stories




Cricket Scores