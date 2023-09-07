Ex-army soldier facing terror charges escapes prison by 'clinging to food delivery Van' in UK

A nationwide search is underway for a ex-UK soldier, Daniel Abed Khalife, 21, who is suspected of committing acts of terrorism and has managed to escape from HMP Wandsworth, a prison located in London.

The escape took place on Wednesday morning, leading to significant disruptions at airports and ports due to increased security measures.

Khalife, who had been awaiting trial, was accused of placing hoax explosive devices at a military base. His escape involved attaching himself to the underside of a food delivery van in the prison’s kitchen, a daring move that allowed him to elude authorities.

Standing at 6 feet 2 inches, Khalife was last seen wearing a standard-issue chef’s uniform comprising a white T-shirt, red and white checkered trousers, and brown steel toe cap boots. While the police consider him a “low risk” to the public, they strongly advise against approaching him and urge individuals to call 999 if they have any information regarding his whereabouts.

Khalife, who had enlisted in the Army in 2019, has connections to the Kingston area in London as well as the North West. As the manhunt unfolds, it extends beyond these regions and covers the entire country.

Despite extensive efforts, the police have not yet made a breakthrough in locating Khalife, and they have called upon the public for assistance. Counter-terrorism officers are being deployed throughout London, where the search is predominantly focused. However, the possibility of Khalife leaving the country remains a concern.

Khalife faced charges related to terrorism and offenses under the Official Secrets Act, including the preparation of terrorist acts and the collection of information that could be used by an enemy. He was alleged to have worked for a hostile state.

In February, the Westminster Magistrates’ Court heard that Khalife had placed fake explosive devices at MOD Stafford, where he was stationed, with the intent to create a false belief that they were capable of exploding or igniting. He was also accused of obtaining personal information about soldiers, which could be useful for terrorism-related activities.

Questions have arisen within the government regarding the appropriateness of holding Khalife in a lower security prison, such as HMP Wandsworth, rather than a high-security facility like Belmarsh in south-east London. Khalife had previously gone missing after the alleged offenses in January and was subsequently arrested later that month. He was denied bail and remained in HMP Wandsworth.

Justice Secretary Alex Chalk has initiated an investigation into Khalife’s escape and sought assurances regarding prison security. No. 10 Downing Street is closely monitoring the situation. A spokesperson for the Prison Service confirmed that an internal investigation is underway to examine the categorization decision and the circumstances surrounding the escape.

Ian Acheson, a justice expert who has provided advice to the government on counter-terrorism in prisons, deemed the escape a grave matter. He noted that HMP Wandsworth, a category B prison, was an unconventional choice for someone facing terrorism charges and posing a potential national security risk.

Labour MP Rosena Allin-Khan, representing the constituency where the prison is located, highlighted chronic understaffing issues at HMP Wandsworth. She disclosed that nearly a third of the required shifts on a single day in December 2022 went unfilled.

At the time of his escape, Khalife was awaiting trial, scheduled to commence on November 13 at Woolwich Crown Court. The Ministry of Defence confirmed that he had been discharged from the Army earlier in the year due to his remand on charges, despite not yet being found guilty.

Prison escapes have been infrequent in recent years, with just five reported since 2017 and fewer than 20 since 2010. The last notable escape involving terrorism inmates occurred in 1994 when IRA prisoners escaped from Whitemoor prison.

A January 2022 report from HM Inspectorate of Prisons had identified a “serious security breach” resulting in an escape from HMP Wandsworth in 2019. While actions had been taken to prevent future escapes, concerns about physical security aspects persisted. Following Khalife’s escape, the prison underwent a temporary lockdown, which has since been lifted.