Even Water Kills: UK woman dies after drinking nearly 2 litres in 20 minutes

A 35-year-old mother-of-two from the United Kingdom lost her life to water toxicity during a family outing at Lake Freeman, Indiana, in the US.

Ashley Summers had been enjoying the scorching Fourth of July weekend with her husband and children when dehydration symptoms began to trouble her.

Feeling a throbbing headache and lightheaded, she yearned for hydration.

On the final day of their trip, as the family returned by boat from a hot sandbank, Ashley’s thirst seemed insatiable.

She quickly downed four water bottles, each approximately 500ml, within a mere 20 minutes. The decision, though unintentional, proved fatal.

Back at home, Ashley collapsed in the garage, her brain swollen severely. Despite being rushed to the hospital, she couldn’t be saved.

Medical experts at the hospital identified water toxicity, or hyponatremia, as the cause – a condition resulting from an excess of water and insufficient sodium in the body.

Devon Miller, Ashley’s brother, expressed shock and disbelief upon hearing the news.

He recounted, “She just felt like she couldn’t get enough water… When they left the sandbar to when they got to the dock, it was about a 20-minute boat ride… she drank four bottles of water in that 20 minutes.”

Ashley’s family had been vacationing at Lake Freeman, a renowned holiday spot about 80 miles north of Indianapolis, from July 1 to July 4.

They described her as a daycare worker who cherished spending time on the water.

What is Water Toxicity?

Water toxicity is a rare occurrence, but it can arise when an individual ingests a substantial amount of water in a short span. Excessive intake overwhelms the body’s intricate systems, particularly the kidneys, which regulate fluid balance.

For optimal bodily function, it is essential to maintain a balance between water and electrolytes like sodium, potassium, and chloride. Sodium plays a crucial role in facilitating cell communication through electrical impulses. It also aids in nutrient absorption and helps the kidneys regulate water and electrolyte levels in the bloodstream and urine.

Symptoms of water toxicity include muscle cramps, drowsiness, nausea, headaches, confusion, and, in severe cases, seizures and loss of consciousness.