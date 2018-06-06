Evacuations ordered after new explosion at Guatemala volcano

GUATEMALA CITY (Reuters) - A new explosion at Guatemala's Fuego volcano prompted emergency services to order evacuations from the surrounding areas on Tuesday, as the death toll from the eruption rose further.

National disaster agency CONRED ordered the evacuations and said that hot gas and molten rock were descending from the volcano. More than 70 deaths have been reported since the volcano, whose name means "fire" in Spanish, erupted on Sunday.

(Reporting by Sofia Menchu; Writing by Dave Graham; Editing by Daniel Flynn)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.