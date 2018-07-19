You are here:
Evacuation of pro-Assad villages under way in northwest: monitor, source

World Reuters Jul 19, 2018 05:05:24 IST

BEIRUT (Reuters) - The evacuation of thousands of people from two pro-Syrian government villages in the northwest got under way overnight, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights and a commander in the regional alliance that backs Damascus said.

The villages of al-Foua and Kefraya in Idlib province have been besieged for years by rebel fighters. They are being evacuated as part of a mediated deal between insurgents and the government that includes a release of prisoners held by the government, sources on both sides have said.

(Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by James Dalgleish)

