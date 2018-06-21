associate sponsors

Evacuation drills suspended in Japan after Kim Jong-un promises to work toward a denuclearised Korean Peninsula

World Agence France-Presse Jun 21, 2018 14:15:12 IST

Tokyo: Japan has halted evacuation drills simulating a North Korean missile attack in the wake of historic talks between Washington and Pyongyang, local media reported on Thursday.

Government officials did not immediately confirm the reports, but authorities in one town told AFP they were suspending a drill planned for next week on orders from Tokyo.

Reprsentational image. Reuters

Reprsentational image. Reuters

The decision comes after US President Donald Trump and North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un met last week in Singapore, with the pair signing a joint document calling for denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula.

"Yaita in Tochigi prefecture (north of Tokyo) had been planning an evacuation drill for the coming week involving some 800 residents including 350 school children," a city official Yutaka Yanagida told AFP.

But the city suddenly cancelled all preparations late Wednesday after being instructed by the government that "drills should be postponed for the time being following a change in the environment after the US-North Korea summit," he said.

Contacted by AFP, a cabinet official said that the government would announce its policy on evacuation drills on Friday, declining to comment further.

Pyongyang fired two missiles over Japan in 2017 and it has splashed others into the sea near the country, sparking a mix of panic and outrage.

Earlier in 2018, hundreds of Tokyo residents scrambled for cover in the Japanese capital's first evacuation drill for a military attack by Pyongyang.

North Korea has singled out Japan, a key US ally in the region, for verbal attacks, threatening to "sink" the country into the sea and to turn it into "ashes".

But the regional mood has turned towards diplomacy since the Winter Olympics hosted by South Korea, which set off a series of diplomatic moves culminating in the Trump-Kim meet.


Updated Date: Jun 21, 2018 14:15 PM

